QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Announce New US Leg Of The End Is Nero Tour With Special Guest SPIRITUALIZED
September 20, 2023, 29 minutes ago
Queens Of The Stone Age have announced new US dates for their The End Is Nero tour with special guest Spiritualized. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10 AM, local time.
Dates:
December
5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
6 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
8 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
9 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
12 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
15 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
16 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
See all upcoming Queens Of The Stone Age tour dates here.
Queens Of The Stone Age recently released their eighth studio album, In Times New Roman..., produced by Queens Of The Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin. Get the album here
Tracklisting:
"Obscenery"
"Paper Machete"
"Negative Space"
"Time & Place"
"Made to Parade"
"Carnavoyeur"
"What the Peephole Say"
"Sicily"
"Emotion Sickness"
"Straight Jacket Fitting"
"Negative Space" video:
"Paper Machete":
"Carnavoyeur" video:
"Carnavoyeur" lyric video:
"Emotion Sickness":
(Photo - Andreas Neumann)