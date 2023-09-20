QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Announce New US Leg Of The End Is Nero Tour With Special Guest SPIRITUALIZED

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced new US dates for their The End Is Nero tour with special guest Spiritualized. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10 AM, local time.

Dates:

December

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

6 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

8 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

9 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

15 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

See all upcoming Queens Of The Stone Age tour dates here.

Queens Of The Stone Age recently released their eighth studio album, In Times New Roman..., produced by Queens Of The Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin. Get the album here

Tracklisting:

"Obscenery"

"Paper Machete"

"Negative Space"

"Time & Place"

"Made to Parade"

"Carnavoyeur"

"What the Peephole Say"

"Sicily"

"Emotion Sickness"

"Straight Jacket Fitting"

"Negative Space" video:

"Paper Machete":

"Carnavoyeur" video:

"Carnavoyeur" lyric video:

"Emotion Sickness":

(Photo - Andreas Neumann)