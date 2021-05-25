QUEENSRŸCHE - Fan-Filmed Video Of "Empire" From First Live Show In 15 Months Posted

The fan-filmed clip below is footage from Queensrÿche's first live show in 15 months, which took place on May 21st at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino in Fort Hall, Idaho. It features former guitarist Mike Stone, who was with the band from 2003 - 2009, filling in for Parker Lundgren.

Back in April, Queensrÿche members Michael Wilton, Eddie Jackson and Todd La Torre took part in a live chat with The Metal Voice discussing the band's current activities and taking a look back on the band's career. Check out the interview below.

The band is currently in Florida working on demos for a new album.

Wilton: "We're doing a think-tank session, recording demos for the new Queensryche album. We're kind of doing it more as a group, brainstorming everybody together, as well as getting out of the dreary Seattle weather to come down to Tampa, Florida. It's a throwback to the way we used to build songs together back when there was no Pro-Tools, and there was a four-track recorders, eight-track recorders. You still all got together and gave everybody your ideas, you brainstorm and things come up, nd you throw them at the canvas and you see if it sticks. The ideas are flowing. It's kind of exciting."

"I can't describe it (the new material). I have a hard time telling people what my guitar style is. This is just organically happening and we've got a lot of ideas. We're just building it, and that's the joy of doing this as a band; we get to see it happen in real time. We're in that process right now so it's kinda hard to say where we're going or what we're doing. Our producer Zeuss, if this is any indication, says it sounds like Queensrÿche."