QUEENSRŸCHE - Roads To Madness: The Touring History Of Queensrÿche (1981-1997) Book Now Available; Seattle Signing Event Confirmed

Roads To Madness: The Touring History Of Queensrÿche (1981-1997) is now available, and can be purchased directly at nwmetalworxmusic.com.

The book is an oversized, coffee table book, featuring almost 600 full color pages of detail on all the concerts played by Queensrÿche's original lineup. It also features a foreword by Jeff Wagner, the author of Destination Onward: The Story Of Fates Warning.

Description: Roads To Madness: The Touring History Of Queensrÿche (1981-1997) contains setlists, live photos, stage banter, historical essays, attendee anecdotes, musician commentary, concert flyers, ticket stubs, and backstage passes compiled over the course of the band's first 16 years. Relive concert moments from your past or envision what it was like to be in the audience during Queensrÿche's most celebrated period in the 1980s and 1990s.

Join band historians Brian J. Heaton and Brian L. Naron, as they describe Queensrÿche's beginnings as an opening act for heavy metal titans such as Ronnie James Dio, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, and Metallica. Find out how Queensrÿche blossomed into the creative force that wrote, recorded, and toured in support of the legendary concept album Operation: Mindcrime. Experience the band's road dog mentality as they hit stardom with Empire, and the massive hit single, "Silent Lucidity." And, once Queensrÿche grabbed the brass ring, learn how the band navigated that fame as new frontiers appeared on the musical landscape.

The journey of struggle and success that was life on the road for Queensrÿche is now at your fingertips. Take hold!

"A celebration of Queensrÿche's commitment to their craft and our appreciation of their art." - Jeff Wagner

Three versions are available for purchase: A limited edition hardcover, a standard paperback, and a high resolution .pdf.

In addition, a book signing for Roads To Madness is being held on June 29 at 6:30 PM, at East Street Records, in Seattle, Washington. The authors of the book will be there, and a slate of guests is expected to include many figures from Queensrÿche's past.