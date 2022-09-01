QUIET RIOT On Returning To Rocklahoma After 15 Years - "It Cannot Feel Any More Right Than It Does"

Quiet Riot is returning to play at Rocklahoma 2022 this Labor Day Weekend, which begins with a Thursday night pre-party and continues through Sunday at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa.

Something to chew on: The original incarnation of Rocklahoma perhaps owes its existence to Quiet Riot.

"I’ll never forget when we first got the offer to play the inaugural Rocklahoma in 2007,” says guitarist Alex Grossi (who has been with Quiet Riot for nearly two decades). “Kevin called me and said that we going to be part of a “hair metal” Woodstock type festival in Oklahoma, nobody really knew what to expect, but the minute we arrived onsite to perform you could immediately tell that something historical was happening, I am honored to have been a part of it, and extremely proud that 15 years later, Quiet Riot is returning to continue the history of this legendary event.”

Rudy Sarzo on Quiet Riot 2022 returning to perform at the 15 year anniversary of Rocklahoma this weekend: “It cannot feel any more right than it does.”

The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2022 is as follows (subject to change): Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll, In This Moment, Skillet, Underoath, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, The Hu, Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Bad Omens, Palaye Royale, Dorothy, Suicidal Tendencies, Lit, Sleep Token, Fire From The Gods, Quiet Riot, Caned By Nod, Doro, Dana Dentata, Dropout Kings, John Harvie, Fan Halen, Count’s 77, Enuff Z’nuff, One Night Stand, Widow 7, Firestryke, Pulse, The Normandys, Wildstreet, Like Before, Even In Death, Sin Of Saints, American Maid, Dead Fervor, Killer Hearts, McQueen Street, The Midnight Devils, Paralandra, and Eternal Frequency.

