Legendary hard rock band, Quiet Riot, has announced a rare concert in London, England on Sunday , March 10, 2024, at O2 Academy Islington.

Tickets for the show are on sale today, Wednesday, November 29, at Planet Rock.

Quiet Riot's next show is scheduled for December 8, in Hollywood, CA, at Whisky A Go Go. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)