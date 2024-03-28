QUIREBBOYS - New Album, Wardour Street, Available For Pre-Order
March 28, 2024, 48 minutes ago
Spike, Nigel Mogg, Chris Johnstone, Rudy Richman and Luke Morley are delighted to announce that the new Quireboys album, Wardour Street, is now available on pre-sale through their worldwide distributor Cadiz Music. The album is dedicated to Guy Bailey’s memory. It’s the album he wanted the band to make.
Included in the pre-sale are these exclusive items:
Album launch event in London / box set / exclusive gig T shirt. This is a private party to meet the band and an acoustic gig. Only 100 tickets will be available.
Box Set - only available here - includes exclusive rose coloured vinyl, CD, cassette (exclusive to the box set) silk scarf, shot glass, laminates, signed lyric sheets, and poster.
Also available at this location:
Limited edition box set
Limited edition white vinyl lp
Digipak CD
Check out the new Quireboys official social media pages:
Wardour Street will be released in Spring 2024, exact date to be announced. The video for the first single, "Jeeze Louise", can be enjoyed below.