RAINBOW’s Live In Munich 1977 To Be Released As DVD/2CD Set In September

On September 19, Mercury Studios will release Rainbow: Live In Munich 1977 in a Special Edition 2-CD+DVD bundle. Available as separate DVD and 2CD sets before, this marks the first time they are bundled together.

This DVD+2CD package of Live in Munich 1977 features Rainbow’s line-up responsible for the Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll album released later that year, including vocalist Ronnie James Dio and drummer Cozy Powell. Ritchie Blackmore had to be smuggled out of Austria after trouble with the police at a gig two nights earlier and was very late arriving in Munich, all of which seemed to inspire both the band and the audience to create a truly remarkable gig.

The DVD includes original promo videos for “Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “Gates Of Babylon” and “L.A. Connection,” a photo gallery, slideshow with audio commentary, interviews and the “Rainbow Over Texas ‘76” feature, which includes additional interviews and performance footage.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Introduction”

“Kill The King”

“Mistreated”

“Sixteenth Century Greensleeves”

“Catch The Rainbow”

“Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll”

CD2

“Man On The Silver Mountain”

“Still I’m Sad”

“Do You Close Your Eyes”

DVD

“Introduction”

“Kill The King”

“Mistreated”

“Sixteenth Century Greensleeves”

“Catch The Rainbow”

“Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll”

“Man On The Silver Mountain”

“Still I’m Sad”

“Do You Close Your Eyes”