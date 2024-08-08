Rapper Stole His 1988 Hit From VAN HALEN And Made Millions; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Alright, this one’s going to blow your mind. Today we’re featuring the iconic hit Jamie's Cryin' that never so much as placed on the Billboard Hot 100… even though there’s no doubt it should have. Jamie's Cryin' was released as a single by one of the most badass bands around, Van Halen, as part of their debut album in the late 70s. But it got no love. Fast forward a decade later, and to add insult to injury, Jamie's Cryin' was sampled without Van Halen’s permission for the #2 rap hit Wild Thing by Tone Loc. Later the two parties almost came to blows over it. So was this straight-up thievery? Or is there some possible explanation for using another band’s song without their consent? You be the judge. The story is coming up… NEXT on the Professor of Rock.