RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY - Out Of The Cellar Texas Show Streaming In Fan-Filmed 4K Video

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy played the Lava Cantina in The Colony, TX on April 17th. The set included Ratt's second fulllength album, Out Of The Cellar, performed in its entirety. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Setlist:

"Wanted Man"

"You're in Trouble"

"Round and Round"

"In Your Direction"

"She Wants Money"

"Lack of Communication"

"Back for More"

"The Morning After"

"I'm Insane"

"Scene of the Crime"

"Round and Round"

"Way Cool Jr."

"Nobody Rides for Free"

"You're in Love"

Encore:

"Lay It Down"