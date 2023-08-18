RAVEN BLACK To Embark On The Black Hallows Tour With CULTUS BLACK

Raven Black continues their 2023 North American crusade with the announcement of The Black Hallows Tour. Launching October 5 at Rockhouse Dive Bar Kitchen Venue in El Paso, TX, the tour winds throughout the South and into the Midwest, wrapping up on Halloween at 89th Street in Oklahoma City, OK.

Raven Black will be joined by Cultus Black along with special guests Casket Robbery, Change My Brain With Cakes and Dying Oath on select dates.

Dates:

October

5 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Dive Bar*

6 – San Antonio, TX – Bonds Rock Bar*^

7 – Dallas, TX – Big Robs*^

8 – Mandeville, LA – The Hideaway Den*^

10 – Orlando, FL – Conduit^

11 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm^

12 – Piedmont, SC – Tribbles^

14 – Jackson, TN – Metal Devastation Fest*

15 – Knoxville, TN – Brickyard*

16 – Raleigh, NC – Pour House^

17 – Virginia Beach, VA – Scandals^

19 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedrafts Brewing CO#

20 – Akron, OH – The Vortex#

21 – Roanoke, VA – Maiden & Crow Tattoo#

22 – Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs#

24 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag#

25 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s Live Music#

26 – Minneapolis, MN – Underground Music#

27 – Janesville, WI – The Back Bar#

28 – Battle Creek, MI – The Music Factory#

31 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street*#

* No Cultus Black

^ Special Guest - Change My Brain With Cakes

# Special Guest - Dying Oath

Additional tour and ticket information available at bandsintown.com.