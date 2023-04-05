RAVEN BLACK To Embark On The Sex Metal Circus Tour 2023 With LITTLE MISS NASTY, GINA & THE EASTERN BLOCK
April 5, 2023, an hour ago
Dark metal carnival Raven Black has announced that they will be supporting on the Sex Metal Circus Tour 2023 with Little Miss Nasty and Gina & The Eastern Block.
Launching April 25 at Fulton 55 in Fresno, Raven Black will be opening the Sex Metal Circus Tour 2023 as it travels through the West Coast and West Central US before winding through Texas and back into California, wrapping up with an incredible finale May 11 at The Viper Room in Los Angeles.
Dates:
April
25 – Fresno, CA – Fulton 55
27 – Portland, OR – Star Theater
28 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
29 – Post Falls, ID – Cruisers
May
1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
3 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios
4 – Wichita, KS – The Wave
5 – Dallas, TX – Big Rob’s
6 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar
7 – San Angelo, TX – Deadhorse
10 – San Diego, CA – Holding Co.
11 – Los Angeles, CA – Viper Room
Additional tour and ticket information available at ravensrejects.com.