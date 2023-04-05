RAVEN BLACK To Embark On The Sex Metal Circus Tour 2023 With LITTLE MISS NASTY, GINA & THE EASTERN BLOCK

Dark metal carnival Raven Black has announced that they will be supporting on the Sex Metal Circus Tour 2023 with Little Miss Nasty and Gina & The Eastern Block.

Launching April 25 at Fulton 55 in Fresno, Raven Black will be opening the Sex Metal Circus Tour 2023 as it travels through the West Coast and West Central US before winding through Texas and back into California, wrapping up with an incredible finale May 11 at The Viper Room in Los Angeles.

Dates:

April

25 – Fresno, CA – Fulton 55

27 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

28 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

29 – Post Falls, ID – Cruisers

May

1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

3 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios

4 – Wichita, KS – The Wave

5 – Dallas, TX – Big Rob’s

6 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

7 – San Angelo, TX – Deadhorse

10 – San Diego, CA – Holding Co.

11 – Los Angeles, CA – Viper Room

Additional tour and ticket information available at ravensrejects.com.