RAZOR Announce First New Album In 25 Years!; "Flames Of Hatred" Lyric Video Streaming

Canadian thrash metal legends, Razor, return with Cycle Of Contempt, their first new full-length album in 25 years! Cycle Of Contempt is a direct, cutthroat record that pulls no punches and takes no prisoners. Watch Razor’s lyric video for the new song, “Flames Of Hatred”, below.

“We are so psyched to finally offer this recording to our awesome and patient fanbase! It was our pleasure to make this for you and we sincerely hope you feel it was worth the wait. Play it loud my friends!” - Dave Carlo, Razor guitarist

Anyone that cut their metal teeth with The Big Four, and then dug a little deeper into the indie scene, should receive a major endorphin rush when they discover that speed and thrash masters Razor are about to release their first studio offering in 25 years, entitled Cycle Of Contempt.

From the catchy, concise riffs and insistent beats of album opener “Flames Pf Hatred” to the double-barreled assault, muted power chord chugging and combative gang vocal of album closer “King Shit”, Cycle Of Contempt is a trenchant reminder of a time when clubs around the world were packed with long-haired bands that played as fast as they could to mosh pits that spun and tumbled like clothes in a short-circuiting dryer.

As energetic and exciting as Evil Invaders and as urgent and powerful as Razor’s 1989 speed-fest Violent Restitution, Cycle Of Contempt showcases a band that never stopped spewing venom.

“I tried to write songs that everybody could listen to and say, “Yeah, I know a guy who's done that to me or done this, or I know that situation. I can relate to that,” band founder Dave Carlo says. “And I didn’t want to make everything specifically about me because when you do that, you exclude people. I wanted to include everyone that’s ever felt pissed off about anything.”

An unrelenting slab of old-school thrash that showcases Razor's encyclopedic knowledge of the past along with Carlo’s growth as a songwriter, player, and lyricist, Cycle Of Contempt is here to show that Razor are as dominating as ever.

Cycle Of Contempt is out September 23 on LP/CD/CS/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here, Digital Downloads/Streaming here.

Cycle Of Contempt tracklisting:

"Flames Of Hatred"

"Jabroni"

"Off My Meds"

"A Bitter Pill"

"Crossed"

"First Rate Hate"

"Cycle Of Contempt"

"Punch Your Face In"

"All Fist Fighting"

"Darkness Falls"

"King Shit"

