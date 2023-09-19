RAZOR Cancels All Remaining Performances For 2023

Razor guitarist Dave Carlo has announced the Canadian thrashers have been forced to cancel all remaining live performances in 2023, including the upcoming European tour supporting Destruction. Whiplash will replace them on the tour.

Carlo says in a statement:

“My friends, it is with great disappointment that I must regretfully announce Razor’s withdrawal from our remaining performances in 2023. There have been several unfortunate developments in the last three months that have made it impossible for us to fulfil our performance commitments. Bob’s recent diagnosis of congestive heart failure following our last trip to Europe this past June was a severe setback, as he cannot travel long distances at this time.

“In spite of this, and because we had some very important commitments to our fans and to our friends in Destruction, I attempted to put a line up together that would be able to continue without Bob temporarily. Throughout August, I conducted extensive auditions and was able to secure musicians who I felt would do us proud and deliver the type of experience our fans desire and deserve. But it appears it was not meant to be at this time as I sustained an injury to my right hand that has made it impossible for me to play the high speed style that is required.

“I will not be able to play for 6 weeks and following that I have to undergo some additional rehab which has now made it impossible to complete the shows in 2023. As I was greatly looking forward to this tour and the festival appearances we had scheduled, this was tremendously disappointing news for me (and the other musicians who have worked hard to be ready to fill in!). So for now, we are unfortunately on a temporary hiatus.

“BUT: we have plans to be very active in 2024 and I promise that we will make up for this in the coming year. We will be back stronger than ever, we are not ready to retire my friends! I look forward to performing for all of you as soon as I am able. In the meantime I know that solid replacement artists will be taking our place. Full details of the events described here will be made available on my YouTube channel in the coming week. All the best.”