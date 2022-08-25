REDLIGHT KING Release Music Video For New Single "Cold Killer"

August 25, 2022, an hour ago

news hard rock redlight king

REDLIGHT KING Release Music Video For New Single "Cold Killer"

Canadian-American rock outfit, Redlight King, recently signed to German rock/metal label, AFM Records, who will release the band’s fourth full-length album, In Our Blood, later this fall. The album was written and produced by frontman Mark “Kaz” Kasprzyk at his studio, The Wheelhouse, in Los Angeles, CA with long-time collaborator and guitarist Julian Tomarin, who also co-wrote a few tracks, and drummer Randy Cooke.

Redlight King have released a video for their new single, "Cold Killer". The track will be available on Friday, here. Watch the clip below:

Redlight King previously released the debut single, the uplifting anthemic title track “In Our Blood”, across all digital platforms. The music video for the song can be viewed below.

(Photo - David Harris)



Featured Audio

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Degradation Rules” Ft. TONY IOMMI (Sony)

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Degradation Rules” Ft. TONY IOMMI (Sony)

Latest Reviews