REDLIGHT KING Release Music Video For New Single "Cold Killer"

Canadian-American rock outfit, Redlight King, recently signed to German rock/metal label, AFM Records, who will release the band’s fourth full-length album, In Our Blood, later this fall. The album was written and produced by frontman Mark “Kaz” Kasprzyk at his studio, The Wheelhouse, in Los Angeles, CA with long-time collaborator and guitarist Julian Tomarin, who also co-wrote a few tracks, and drummer Randy Cooke.

Redlight King have released a video for their new single, "Cold Killer". The track will be available on Friday, here. Watch the clip below:

Redlight King previously released the debut single, the uplifting anthemic title track “In Our Blood”, across all digital platforms. The music video for the song can be viewed below.

(Photo - David Harris)