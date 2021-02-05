Reelz Documentary TWISTED SISTER: Breaking The Band To Premier Saturday; Video Trailer Streaming

Reelz will debut their new documentary, Twisted Sister: Breaking The Band, on Saturday, February 6 at 8 PM, ET / 5 PM, PT. A video trailer can be seen below.

Documentary description: In 1984, Twisted Sister were one of the biggest heavy metal bands on the planet with the world at their feet. After a decade battling to get to the top, this Long Island bar band were hailed as the new rock gods of MTV but their crash and burn would be spectacular! Told by the band themselves and their lead singer, the voice of Breaking the Band, Dee Snider. This is a cautionary tale of how ego, overexposure and intra-band tension would rip the group apart. Revealing the true story behind the split of Rock and Roll’s most outrageous, heavily made up and beloved acts. This is Breaking The Band: Twisted Sister.

Go here to find Reelz in your area.