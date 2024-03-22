Report: L.A. GUNS Singer PHIL LEWIS Wanted In Nashville After Fan Files Assault Charge

Phil Lewis, lead singer for L.A. Guns, is in the news for all the wrong reasons this week, and it seems to be getting worse, reports Metal Sludge.

Says Metal Sludge: "As you recall, Metal Sludge ran our story on March 19th titled; ‘L.A. KICKERS … Florida fan files Police Report against Phil Lewis of L.A. Guns for Battery, Alleges the Singer Kicked him and his Phone‘, about that Florida man who alleges Lewis assaulted him. The man claims Lewis went after his phone and subsequently kicked him at a Ft. Lauderdale show performed by the band on March 7th 2024.

"Now, a woman from Nashville Tennessee has come forward with her own less than friendly live show experience involving Lewis at an L.A. Guns show last summer.

"Corissa Heindl has publicly claimed Lewis slapped her phone out of her hand last July 12th 2023 at an L.A. Guns show at “Basement East” in Nashville.

"Not only has Heindl shared her opinion, but also a short video clip of Lewis appearing to be standing right in front of her singing, as she was in the front row of the band’s 2023 concert, when the singer winds-up and appears to slap or swing his arm towards her.

"The incident was also reported to the local Police Department and a complaint (No. 20230416218) was filed on July 15th 2023 at 18:45 (6:45pm).

"The report was taken by Officer J. Warren, from the East Patrol / 227B Precinct."

