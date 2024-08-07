Report: METALLICA's Sophomore Album Surges 160% In Sales In One Week

Metallica is already one of the bestselling rock bands of all time. Even when they have nothing new to promote, and decades into their time together, the group can still sell albums like few left in the music business, reports Forbes.

This week, one of the earliest releases from the band returns in glorious fashion, thanks to an impressive sales sum. The title was embraced by fans once again after it recently celebrated a major milestone - it turned 40 years old at the end of July - one which made it a bestseller all over again.

Metallica’s Ride The Lightning is back on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart this week. The band’s second full-length sold just over 3,900 copies in the US last frame, according to Luminate.

Nearly 4,000 purchases of a single title is a very healthy sales sum, especially for an album that’s already been widely available for decades. The vast majority of Metallica fans likely already own Ride The Lightning, but some of them recently purchased the project again, or perhaps casual listeners decided that a special occasion called for them to finally own the release.

