Report: METALLICA To Go On Tour Using Electric And Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Big Rigs

An unlikely partnership between Metallica and Iveco is behind a fleet of big rigs powered by batteries and hydrogen fuel cells hitting the road this summer for the European leg of Metallica’s M72 World Tour, reports Jalopnik. The Italian heavy truck maker and American heavy metal band first teamed up last year, and Iveco celebrated by showing off a special-edition livery that the trucks will wear on tour, making stops along nine major European cities, as the Cool Down reports.

The trucks hauling Metallica’s gear across Europe are a mix of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell models, according to Semafor. That makes Metallica one of the earliest adopters and the most high-profile proponents of FCEVs yet. It seems the only thing Metallica hates more than file-sharing is carbon emissions.

Per Semafor: When the iconic metal band goes on tour across Europe this summer, some of its guitars and drums will be hauled in trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The band is keen to cut the carbon footprint of its tours, said Gerrit Marx, CEO of the Italy-based truck manufacturer Iveco Group, which is designing custom low-carbon trucks for the tour: “Everywhere they have concerts, we can engage together on sustainability.”

The Iveco collaboration makes Metallica the latest advocate for hydrogen, a controversial fuel that could eventually be critical to the clean energy transition but the global supply of which is currently made almost exclusively from unabated fossil fuels. Marx spoke to me on stage during Baker Hughes’ annual meeting in Florence, Italy, where some of the world’s biggest investors in hydrogen said the key to realizing the fuel’s green aspirations is to turn a blind eye, for now, to how it gets made. Instead, they’re chasing any possible end user — from steel plants to metal bands — to scale the industry up on the expectation that falling costs for renewable energy and carbon capture technology will eventually make hydrogen a genuine solution to climate change.

Iveco will be supplying Metallica with EV models of its S-Way trucks, known as the S-eWay, as well as some trucks that run on liquified natural gas, which aren’t quite as eco-friendly as the EV and FCEV models but have significantly greater range. The S-eWay trucks have a range of up to 500 kilometers, or 311 miles, while the S-Way LNG trucks can go up to 1,600 kilometers, or 994 miles.

