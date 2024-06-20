RICHIE FAULKNER And RONNIE ROMERO Join URIAH HEEP On Stage At Spain's Rock Imperium For "Easy Livin'"; Fan-Filmed Video

On June 19, 2024, at the Rock Imperium Festival in Cartagena, Spain, guitarist Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest) and vocalist Ronnie Romero (Rainbow) were invited to join Uriah Heep on stage as special guests to perform the final song of their set, "Easy Livin'". Amateur video can be enjoyed below.

Both Faulkner and Romero are part of Elegant Weapons, a band that also includes Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, as well as Accept drummer Christopher Williams.

Uriah Heep's next show is June 21st at Copenhell in Copenhagen, Denmark.