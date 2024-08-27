RICHIE KOTZEN - Behind The Scenes Of Nomad - "Nomad"

Guitarist / singer / songwriter / multi-instrumentalist Richie Kotzen will release his new solo studio album, Nomad, on September 27th via BMG. The album will be available digitally, on CD and standard black vinyl. Pre-save / pre-order Nomad here.

The third in a series of Behind The Scenes Of Nomad videos, exploring the title track "Nomad", appeared online today.

The first two instalments, which can be seen below, detail the songs "Cheap Shots" and "On The Table".

Written, recorded and produced by Richie Kotzen, Nomad features eight new tracks showcasing Kotzen’s multi- faceted musical styles with Kotzen playing almost every instrument on the album. On Nomad, Kotzen expresses his diverse techniques and influences, from hard rock to '70s infused soul and funk, jazz fusion to R&B. It’s all intertwined with his own unique playing and songwriting approach, while retaining his ever-evolving signature style.

“I came up exposed to soul, funk and R&B music extensively but at the same time I was a hard rock fan all the way,” explains Kotzen. “So I’ve got this sort of interesting dynamic happening with my music where you hear elements of Parliament or Curtis Mayfield, but then at the same time you’ve got the Bad Company early Rod Stewart influence as well. Then when I started taking the guitar more seriously, I was drawn into Fusion bands like The Dixie Dregs, Return To Forever and Allan Holdsworth’s work. It is a wacky mixture but that is the formula for Richie Kotzen.”

While Nomad has no shortage of heavy guitar rockers, the sheer diversity of the album as heard on tracks such as “Nihilist,” “This Is A Test” and the title track “Nomad,” showcases not only Kotzen’s musical range and vocal prowess, but his fearless imagination as a producer/arranger. Already globally renowned as an extraordinary guitarist, with Nomad Kotzen stands tall as a truly remarkable all-round lyricist-producer/arranger and singer.

Tracklisting:

"Cheap Shots"

"These Doors"**

"Insomnia"

"Nomad"*

"Escape"

"On The Table"

"This Is A Test"

"Nihilist"

* Dan Potruch plays drums on “Nomad”

** Kyle Hughes plays drums on “These Doors”

"Cheap Shots" lyric video:

"On The Table" lyric video:

"Cheap Shots" video:

US fall tour:

September

13 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

14 - Whisky a Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

19 - Goldfield Trading Post (Roseville) - Roseville, CA

20 - Tower Theatre - Fresno, CA

21 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas NV

25 - The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

26 - HQ Live Denver - Denver, CO

27 - Barnato - Omaha, NE

28 - Knuckleheads Saloon - Kansas City, MO

30 - City Winery St. Louis - St. Louis, MO

October

2 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH

4 - The Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI

5 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

7 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA

9 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

10 - Iridium - New York, NY

11 - Iridium - New York, NY

12 - Iridium - New York, NY

15 - City Winery Boston - Boston, MA

17 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

20 - The Suffolk Theater - Riverhead, NY

22 - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

23 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

24 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

25 - Backseat Bar & Grill - Winchester, VA

29 - City Winery Atlanta - Atlanta, GA

30 - City Winery Nashville - Nashville, TN

November

1 - The Haute Spot - Leander, TX

2 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

For further details, visit Richie Kotzen on Facebook.