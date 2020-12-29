RICHIE KOTZEN - "Covid Is NOT A Joke!"

"Hey folks!⁣ I’m sure some of you saw my post yesterday (December 28) and my attempt at satire," begins guitarist / vocalist Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs).

"Truth is, yesterday I woke up feeling strong and a bit silly after a few weeks in bed and decided to take a ‘comedic’ photograph of myself talking about having Covid. Some of you didn’t get my sense of humor and thought that photo (see below) was my ’new look’ and a consequence of having the virus."

"This photograph is a more accurate representation of us after having a run in with Covid-19. All though we did lose a few pounds and stayed in bed a lot, we thankfully did not get hit nearly as bad as some people did."

"Covid is NOT a joke! Please use your mask, stay safe and be careful.⁣ We wish you guys a healthy 2021!⁣"

"And thank you all for the thoughtful messages.

L & R,

Richie and Julia"

Yesterday's "attempt at satire" reads as follows:

"Julia and I just kicked the living PISS out of Covid-19! Self Quarantined, Chicken Soup, Hot Tea, ... ALL THAT!....still can’t taste a fucking thing but I’ve never been much of a food guy! Today I feel 110%! Back to business as usual...Feeling refreshed, 15 lbs lighter and ready to grab 2021 by the fucking balls! Who’s in?"

(Top Photo - Larry Dimarzio)