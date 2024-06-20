Rise Of The Napalm Eagle: Napalm Records Unveils Monumental Sculpture In Eisenerz; Video

Austrian label, Napalm Records, has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"From ore to iron, and from iron to "Captain Napalm," our double-headed eagle has taken flight! With a wingspan of 3.85 meters and a height of 4.2 meters, our majestic company emblem now stands tall in the heart of Eisenerz, along the B115 federal highway.

"This imposing sculpture, weighing in at a hefty 2.8 tons, is crafted from 6mm thick sandblasted sheet metal. Three weeks of painstaking work by our talented artists Franz Wahler and Albert Teurezbacher brought this masterpiece to life.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our hometown of Eisenerz for this incredible honor and recognition of our company."