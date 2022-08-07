RIVERGHOST Heat Things Up With "Bluebird"

August 7, 2022, 48 minutes ago

news riverghost hard rock

RIVERGHOST Heat Things Up With "Bluebird"

Right on time, RiverGhost emerges with their fifth single to date; "Bluebird" slows things down from a musical standpoint while expanding the meaning behind their lyrical content. What you'll notice about RiverGhost is that they're prolific - disciplined with strict consistency making slowing down a non-option. Taking a look back at their collection of singles, "Bluebird" brings their soulful sound to a higher level with the sexiest, grooviest lyrics to date. The track brings key terms like 'sultry' and 'smokey' to mind, as if "Bluebird" was the soundtrack to a late night cigar bar in the heart of Tennessee.

Though "Bluebird" channels a silkier sound than songs heard in RiverGhost's back catalogue, it retains their signature grit and guitar-driven rhythm and blues. The vocals lift you up and the harmonies take you on a trip you didn't know you needed- straight to rock n' roll church. RiverGhost exemplifies diversity while maintaining a crucial tenacity.

Stream / download "Bluebird" now at this location.

While RiverGhost has been in action since 2021, they bring their groovy rock and roll sound to 2022 with their long awaited on-record debut. This blues rock act captures the essence of classic bands like Guns N' Roses, The Black Crowes and Aerosmith with a fresh take on that sacred sound. Bringing in elements of soul, rhythm and blues and country wrapped in rock and roll, RiverGhost is paving their way as a band for all listeners to enjoy.

Tim Dolbear, producer on the track mentions: "Kaige and Randy (Boots) work together like they have been on the same team for their entire lives, kind of a Steven Tyler / Joe Perry synergy when they are in the room together. In the studio, working with the team was just effortless. All I had to do was stay out of the way and not mock it up."

Check out the four previously released songs from RiverGhost: "Sleeping Giant", "End Of The River", "Darkhorse", and "Fruit On The Vine".

For further details, visit RiverGhost on Facebook

 



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews