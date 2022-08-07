RIVERGHOST Heat Things Up With "Bluebird"

Right on time, RiverGhost emerges with their fifth single to date; "Bluebird" slows things down from a musical standpoint while expanding the meaning behind their lyrical content. What you'll notice about RiverGhost is that they're prolific - disciplined with strict consistency making slowing down a non-option. Taking a look back at their collection of singles, "Bluebird" brings their soulful sound to a higher level with the sexiest, grooviest lyrics to date. The track brings key terms like 'sultry' and 'smokey' to mind, as if "Bluebird" was the soundtrack to a late night cigar bar in the heart of Tennessee.

Though "Bluebird" channels a silkier sound than songs heard in RiverGhost's back catalogue, it retains their signature grit and guitar-driven rhythm and blues. The vocals lift you up and the harmonies take you on a trip you didn't know you needed- straight to rock n' roll church. RiverGhost exemplifies diversity while maintaining a crucial tenacity.

Stream / download "Bluebird" now at this location.

While RiverGhost has been in action since 2021, they bring their groovy rock and roll sound to 2022 with their long awaited on-record debut. This blues rock act captures the essence of classic bands like Guns N' Roses, The Black Crowes and Aerosmith with a fresh take on that sacred sound. Bringing in elements of soul, rhythm and blues and country wrapped in rock and roll, RiverGhost is paving their way as a band for all listeners to enjoy.

Tim Dolbear, producer on the track mentions: "Kaige and Randy (Boots) work together like they have been on the same team for their entire lives, kind of a Steven Tyler / Joe Perry synergy when they are in the room together. In the studio, working with the team was just effortless. All I had to do was stay out of the way and not mock it up."

Check out the four previously released songs from RiverGhost: "Sleeping Giant", "End Of The River", "Darkhorse", and "Fruit On The Vine".

