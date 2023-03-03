ROADRUNNER UNITED - Watch "The Dagger" Performance Video Feat. JEFF WATERS, ROBB FLYNN, HOWARD JONES, PAUL GRAY And More

Roadrunner United was a project organized by iconic hard rock record label Roadrunner Records to celebrate its 25th anniversary, culminating in the US Billboard Top 200, UK Albums, and Australian ARIA Albums-charting original The All Star Sessions. Four "team captains" (Slipknot's Joey Jordison, Machine Head's Robb Flynn, Fear Factory's Dino Cazares, and Trivium's Matthew K. Heafy) were chosen to lead 57 artists from 45 past and present Roadrunner bands. It was truly a heavy metal family affair - and then some.

Additionally, on December 15, 2005, a concert celebrating the project, album, and anniversary took place at the Nokia Theater in New York City.

Today, you can watch the live performance of the Roadrunner United original song song, "The Dagger". The performance features Howard Jones (Light The Torch), Robb Flynn (Machine Head), Jeff Waters (Annihilator), Jordan Whelan, Adam Duce (Machine Head), Paul Gray (Slipknot), and Andols Herrick (Chimaira).

"Robb wrote a monster of a song, and he knows how to showcase vocals," says Jones. "I can't thank him enough for bringing me on board! Getting to perform 'The Dagger' with him and so many talented guys was an absolute blast. That album coming to life for one evening was a real moment in time — everyone walked away with awesome memories that night!"

The star-studded event featured multiple musicians, both past and present, from Roadrunner bands - as well as musicians that did not originally perform on the All-Star Sessions album.

The set list consisted of some of the most popular and famous songs released by Roadrunner Records, as well as some of the original songs from the project's album. The "core band," which performed on the majority of the songs, consisted of the aforementioned Cazares (Fear Factory), Adam Duce (Machine Head), the late Paul Gray (Slipknot), the late Joey Jordison (Slipknot, Murderdolls), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), and Roy Mayorga (Hellyeah, Stone Sour).

Now, both the original All-Star Sessions album and the concert performance itself will be made widely available in multiple configurations on March 10, 2023. Pre-orders for the concert album, which will be available on vinyl, CD, digitally, and presented in HD for the first time, are now live.

All details about each configuration of the live concert album and original CD are below.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

Biohazard' - "Punishment"

Madball - "Set It Off"

Stormtroopers of Death - "March of The S.O.D."

Life of Agony - "River Runs Red"

Obituary - "The End Complete"

Side B:

Mercyful Fate - "Curse pf The Pharaohs"

King Diamond ''Abigail”

Annihilator - "Alison Hell"

Deicide - "Dead By Dawn"

Side C:

Trivium - "Pull Harder On The Strings Of Your Martyr"

Killswitch Engage - "My Last Serenade"

Chimaira - Pure Hatred"

Fear Factory - "Replica"

Side D:

Type O Negative - "Black No. 1"

Roadrunner United - Tired ‘N Lonely"

Stone Sour - "Brother"

Roadrunner United - "The Rich Man"

Side E:

Roadrunner United - "The Dagger"

Roadrunner United - "The End"

Soulfly - "Eye For An Eye"

Sepultura - "Refuse/Resist"

Side F:

Slipknot - "Surfacing"

Machine Head - "Davidian"

Slipknot - "(sic)"

Sepultura - "Roots Bloody Roots"

Musicians: Steve Asheim, Matt Baumbach, Cory Beaulieu, Glen Benton, Rob Caggiano, Keith Caputo, Dino Cazares, Mike D’Antonio, Phil Demmel, Adam Duce, Brian Fair, Robb Flynn, Justin Foley, Paul Gray, Billy Graziadei, Paolo Gregoletto, Matthew K. Heafy, Andols Herrick, Scott Ian, Jamey Jasta, Howard Jones, Joey Jordison, Andreas Kisser, Jesse Leach, Logan Mader, Roy Mayorga, James Murphy, Tim “Ripper” Owens, Nadja Peulen, Evan Seinfeld, Acey Slade, Travis Smith, Joel Stroetzel, Corey Taylor, Ville Valo, Tommy Vext, Jeff Waters, Jordan Whelan, Tim Williams

Roadrunner United: The Concert (Live At The Nokia Theatre, New York, NY, 12/15/2005) CD:

Roadrunner United: The All-Star Sessions CD:

The All-Star Sessions tracklisting:

"The Dagger"

"The Enemy"

"Annihilation By The Hands Of God"

"In The Fire"

"The End"

"Tired 'N Lonely"

"Independent (Voice Of The Voiceless)"

"Dawn Of A Golden Age"

"The Rich Man"

"No Way Out"

"Baptized In The Redemption"

"Roads"

"Blood & Flames"

"Constitution Down"

"I Don't Wanna Be (A Superhero)"

"Army Of The Sun"

"No Más Control"

"Enemy Of The State"