ROB HALFORD On JUDAS PRIEST Classic "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" - "It's A Song Full Of Hope, More Than Anything Else"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"1982 was a monumental year in heavy metal. British heavy metal legends Judas Priest released their eighth studio album Screaming For Vengeance which contained their biggest hit: 'You’ve Got Another Thing Comin'' and that is the focus of our latest episode of Revelations - where featured artists go deep on their greatest songs. In Episode #2 of our recent zoom session with the metal God himself, Rob Halford the frontman of the aforementioned Judas Priest, tells the story of creating the heavy metal classic."