ROB HALFORD On JUDAS PRIEST's MTV Success - "Oh, My God, Look! It's Me On The TV And There's A Slice Of Pepperoni In My Left Hand"

In a new interview with Arizona Republic, Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, reflects on making the band's iconic album, Screaming For Vengeance.

In the following excerpt, Halford points to the placement of "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" on the back half of the album.

"We buried that song, as you know, on side two of the vinyl because we thought, you know, 'The label wanted this song. Let's just put it over there. But the people who worked at Columbia knew exactly the song that was gonna put this band to that next level. And there it was."

Seeing the song take off the way it did was especially thrilling. "Even now, the biggest kick is when I'm driving back from Safeway and I've got KUPD on and I hear 'Breaking The Law' or 'Living After Midnight,'" Halford says.

"I'm on the radio, mum! It's just the biggest thrill in the world because you know that there are thousands of other people driving around town, hearing that song at the same time."

It was even more exciting when the video blew up on MTV. "Just to be sitting at home, eating a slice of pizza and then your video comes on MTV," says Halford. "Oh, my God, look! It's me on the TV and there's a slice of pepperoni in my left hand. It's just crazy, crazy great stuff."

With "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" as their calling card, Judas Priest's career exploded with the double-platinum triumph of Screaming For Vengeance, which even now remains their most successful album.

