ROB ZOMBIE Presents House On Haunted Hill Soundtrack; Pre-Order Available Now

After a short break, Rob Zombie Presents is back! Check out their next killer release, House On Haunted Hill, expected to ship in May 2024. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

Rob Zombie and Waxwork Records have partnered to release an exclusive, curated line of classic Horror movie soundtracks. Rob Zombie Presents”features several never-before-released film soundtracks that were personally selected by the singer, songwriter, and filmmaker.

“I have always been a huge fan of movie soundtracks. So I jumped at the opportunity to work with Waxwork on this project,” says Zombie. “I can’t wait to release these albums. So many of these films are greatly under appreciated and, they all contain such great music. So, to be able to release these deluxe packages is a dream come true.”

In collaboration with Rob Zombie, Waxwork Records is thrilled to release Rob Zombie Presents House On Haunted Hill Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Von Dexter. Starring Vincent Price, House On Haunted Hill is a 1959 American Horror film produced and directed by William Castle. Vincent Price plays an eccentric millionaire, Frederick Loren, who, along with his wife Annabelle, has invited five people to a house for a "haunted house" party. Whoever stays in the house for one night will earn $10,000. As the night progresses, the guests are trapped within the house with an assortment of terrors. The film uses many props used in carnival haunted houses to generate fear and terror. The film is also known for its promotional gimmick, Emergo, which included a "flying skeleton" that would appear over the audience as they enjoyed the film in a movie theater.

Waxwork worked with the rights holders of the original film elements which have been restored, allowing for the best source material of this never-before-released soundtrack album. In addition to the original music by composer Von Dexter, this release features segments of the film's dialogue and sound effects appealingly included and sourced from the restored original soundtrack.

Included in this very special release is the first part of an exclusive two-part interview conducted by Rob Zombie with Vincent Price's daughter, Victoria Price. Part two will be included with Waxwork's upcoming release of Rob Zombie Presents The Last Man On Earth!

Rob Zombie Presents House On Haunted Hill Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features:

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Von Dexter

150 Gram Pink & Black Hand Poured Color Vinyl

Exclusive Interview Conducted by Rob Zombie with Victoria Price

Artwork By Graham Humphreys

Deluxe Gatefold Packaging with Matte Satin Coating

Four Page Booklet

Select Dialogue & Sound Effects from the film included

(Photo - Travis Shinn)