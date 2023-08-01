RØBBIE GÖGÖ Announces New METHOD2MADNESS Lineup

After a brief hiatus partially due to Covid, power vocalist Røbbie Gögö has announced Niagara's own Method2madness is returning to do live shows later this year while also working on the follow up to 2020's Welcome To The World Of Madness.

Røbbie states:

"Method2madness New line up for 2023 WE ARE BACK!

Rob Yurcich - lead guitar,

Nicholas Gervais - lead guitar

Jaymz Rutledge - drums

Derek Gibbs - bass guitar

Brian Cooper - keys and piano,

Røbbie Gögö is back on lead vocals. Every one of these players is a game changer."

“Welcome to the World of Madness!"