ROBBIE ROBERTSON – THE BAND Guitarist Dead At 80

The Band guitarist Robbie Robertson has died at the age of 80, confirms CBC News. Robertson died earlier this morning, August 9, in Los Angeles, CA after a long illness.

"Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine's partner Kenny," Jared Levine, Robertson's longtime manager, said in a statement.

The Canadian musician was lead guitarist for Bob Dylan in the mid-late ‘60s and is a member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

Robertson also enjoyed a successful solo career in addition to his work with The Band and also worked with filmmaker Martin Scorsese as a film soundtrack and composer on numerous movies like Raging Bull, Casino, and The Departed.