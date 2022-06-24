ROBERT FRIPP & DAVID SINGLETON Announce "An Evening With That Awful Man And His Manager" North American Tour

Robert Fripp is a founding member of King Crimson, contributor and collaborator with Brian Eno, David Bowie, Daryl Hall, David Sylvian, Peter Gabriel, Posh Poppers Toyah Willcox and Simon Darlow, and a lot of other totally excellent people. Originating director of the Guitar Craft and Guitar Circle program. Since Covid and lockdown he has been kicking received opinion via social media with Toyah & Robert’s Sunday Lunch.

David Singleton established DGM with Robert Fripp in 1993 and has reluctantly managed King Crimson since 2018. David is King Crimson’s producer and author of The Vicar Chronicles.

An endless stream of people ask Fripp burning questions, many of which are actually not even quite smoldering. In most cases they would be better answered by David Singleton. This is an opportunity to ask both Fripp and Singleton the questions that get them out of bed in the morning.

Where does Music come from? What does it take to survive the music business? When does the impossible become possible? Can Music change the world? Why did Fripp put on a tutu and dance to Swan Lake at the end of his garden? Who is The Vicar?

The dates below have been confirmed for Robert Fripp and David Singleton’s speaking tour of Canada and the US later in the year.

September

16 - Toronto, ON - Royal

17 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

18 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

19 - Syracuse, NY - Carrier Theater

21 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

22 - Boston, MA - City Winery

23 - New York, NY - City Winery

24 - Albany, NY - Swyer Room

27 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

28 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

30 - Washington, DC - City Winery

October

1 - Annapolis, MD - Ram’s Head Live

2 - Oakmont, PA - Oaks Theater

5 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box Supper Club

8 - Milwaukee - Wilson Theater-Marcus Center

9 - Chicago, IL - City Winery