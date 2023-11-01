ROBIN TROWER - Studio JTM Playthrough Video Streaming

Marshall Amplification has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Discover the possibilities of the Studio JTM with rock guitar legend Robin Trower. Running us through how the amp responds to his style of playing and showcasing some sensational playing, Robin gives us a demonstration that we won't be forgetting anytime soon!"

Robin Trower and Sari Schorr released their album, Joyful Sky, last month via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. Order the album here.

Joyful Sky tracklisting:

"Burn"

"I'll Be Moving On"

"The Distance"

"Peace Of Mind"

"Change It"

"Joyful Sky"

"Need For You"

"The Circle Is Complete"

"Flatter To Deceive"

"I Will Always Be Your Shelter"

"I'll Be Moving On" video:

"Burn" lyric video: