Rockstars Bring Best Of QUEEN To Avalon Hollywood In Benefit Of THE DAVID Z FOUNDATION

There’s something to be said for experiencing killer music by world-class rockstars in a historic Hollywood venue. There’s also something to be said for raising money for a good cause - namely music education for underprivileged youth. Doing them both in one fell swoop is going to make you feel like a superhero.

This Thursday, April 11, the band Bohemian Queen - made up of rock music elite - takes the stage at Avalon Hollywood for a concert to benefit the David Z Foundation. The foundation provides music programming for underprivileged youths.

Music is a vital part of the human experience. Yet more and more arts programs for kids are being cut. That’s why the David Z Foundation and its work are so important.

By providing music programming and the opportunity for young people to collaborate with veteran music industry professionals, the David Z Foundation is paving the way for the emergence of the next Randy Rhoads, Flea, or Neil Peart.

Just as important, the David Z Foundation is giving the gift of music to countless kids who might otherwise never know the simple joys of playing an instrument.

Bohemian Queen features famed rocker Paulie Z hypnotically recreating the Freddie Mercury experience. He is also known for his work as the frontman for Sweet and ZO2 and the star of TV series Z Rock.

A who’s who of Hollywood elite complete the Bohemian Queen musical odyssey: Steve Zukowsky, Aaron Samson, Glenn Jost, and Victor Bender. Their combined resume includes projects with Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses fame, John 5 of Motley Crue, George Lynch, David Victor formerly of Boston, and Queen touring bassist Danny Miranda.

Together they form what is regarded as one of the country’s most authentic sounding and visually exciting recreations of the music of Queen.

David Z, in whose memory the foundation was established, was beloved in the music industry. He was the virtuoso bass player for the world-famous Trans-Siberian Orchestra from their inception until his passing. He also rocked the house as part of the rhythm section for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, ZO2 with his brother Paulie Z, and heavy metal supergroup Adrenaline Mob.

David and Paulie used their fame and success in the music industry to provide opportunities for young people to learn the art of music. After David died in a tragic road accident while on tour, Paulie established the David Z Foundation to continue that work and transform lives through the magic of music.

The concert takes place this Thursday in Hollywood. It’s an opportunity to rub elbows with some of the musicians David Z touched during his career as one of rock’s best while also supporting an important cause and enjoying rock’s finest bringing to life the magical music of Queen.

Avalon Hollywood is located at 1735 Vine Street in Los Angeles. For more information visit the David Z Foundation here. Get tickets for the concert here.