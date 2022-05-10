Romania’s SYN ZE SASE TRI – New Song “Ultimul Lup” Released

Romanian symphonic black metal act Syn Ze Sase Tri have released a new song called "Ultimul lup" (The last wolf) – check out the music video for the song below:

This is the band's first song in several years, a song that will be included on the band's new album. The album is planned to be released later this year via Aural Music/Code666.

Music and text were written by Alex "Corbu" Mihai, the solo was done by Toni Dijmănescu, mix and mastered by Mihai "Mtz" Neagoe, and video production Manderseit Pictures.

"Even if it has been a long time since we released Zaul Mos, we are sure that this new album will please your ears and that the wait was worth it. Expect something epic and more aggressive than what you are used to. Details about the album, cover and tracks that will be included on the album, will be released to the public soon. Until then enjoy the song and we can't wait to hear your thoughts about it!" states the band.