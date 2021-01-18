RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Guests On New Couch Riffs Podcast; Video

Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses) guests on the latest episode of the Couch Riffs podcast. Listen below.

Host Mike Squires comments: "Our guest this episode is Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and we are quite happy to get the opportunity to host him. Ron is a great guy to hang and talk with and I first met him in 2009 while my band, Loaded, was on tour and he played some songs with us a couple of different nights in and around NYC.

"Ron is a stop-what-you're-doing-and-listen level guitarist and a master of the fretless guitar, to boot. He's in Art Of Anarchy, Sons Of Apollo, Asia, and the former lead guitarist of Guns N' Roses. Ron also works as a producer with bands and has a studio in Central NJ that he works out of."