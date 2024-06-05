RPM ROAR - Reigning Phoenix Music & Rock Of Angels Records Join Forces To Look Confidently Into The Future

RPM (Reigning Phoenix Music) proudly announces the integration of ROAR! (Rock of Angels Records) into the fold. The strategic move sees the unification of ROAR! Rock of Angels Records with the RPM family. The association will result in a very impressive global expansion of the RPM band roster, consisting of many genre-defining acts.

ROAR! was founded in 2013 by Akis Kosmidis, based in Thessaloniki, Greece, and celebrated its greatest successes with scene greats such as Grave Digger and Mystic Prophecy, both of whom were helped to achieve their highest chart success in Germany to date. Other high-caliber names such as Scanner, Mad Max, Ashes Of Ares and Steel Prophet were added to the extensive label roster and newcomers such as Enemy Inside from Aschaffenburg (Germany) or Greek acts such as Stray Gods, Diviner and Fortress Under Siege proved to have a good feel for new talent.

RPM Managing Director Jochen Richert is delighted with the new addition and states: "Akis and I have been working closely together for many years and have great trust in each other. That's why it made sense to continue on this path together in the future. It fills me with pride that ROAR! Records is becoming part of the RPM family and that I can drive the integration forward. Together we will achieve great things."

The basis for the union of the two companies is the mutual vision and love of heavy metal in all its facets and different genres. With combined strength and talent, they aim to redefine the landscape of the metal music industry, fueled by a shared ethos of creativity and a relentless pursuit of musical greatness and success.

Akis Kosmidis confidently looks to the future and comments: "Under the motto "The whole is greater than the sum of its parts", we are very happy to become part of RPM's dynamic growth and impressive success story. The integration opens up many opportunities to offer even more quality services to our bands."

Under the future banner of RPM ROAR, the high-caliber ROAR! roster will unite with the already integrated artist roster of Fireflash Records (including Tailgunner, Holy Moses and more).

The first additions to the RPM ROAR roster are Californian heavy metal high-flyers Saber, Florida-based true metal newcomers Midnight Vice and Greek prog power metallers Innerwish. Further additions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Combining their joint commitment to strengthening their artist presences with in-depth industry knowledge, this partnership promises to be a powerhouse in the music industry. Managing Director of RPM ROAR will be Jochen Richert, with Lambros Kokkinos and Markus Wosgien sharing day-to-day operations and Akis Kosmidis in an advisory capacity.

The combined talent, resources and passion of both labels guarantee a lucrative home for metal artists of all stripes.

Reigning Phoenix Music, as the parent label, will continue to focus on providing a unique service to international acts such as Helloween, Opeth, Kerry King, Amorphis, Meshuggah, U.D.O. and numerous other top acts.

Pictured at top from left to right: Lambros Kokkinos (Product manager), Jochen Richert (Managing director), Akis Kosmidis (Consultant), Markus Wosgien (Label manager); Photo by Vanessa Christodoulou