RUFFYUNZ To Release New Album Feat. Past / Present Members Of DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW, WHITESNAKE

Ruffyunz is a partnership between Randy Pratt (Cactus/The Lizards), Emmy winning engineer JZ Barrell, and singer Ed Terry and a collection of drum, guitar and keyboard masters. Guest artists featured on the band’s new album Ruffyunz II legendary Bobby Rondinelli who dominates the drums (Black Sabbath, Rainbow, BOC), Don Airey (Deep Purple), Dave Maniketti (Y&T), Pat Thrall (Pat Travers, Glenn Hughes, Meatloaf), Tracy G. (Dio) & Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake).

“Funky, Heavy & Tight” is the Ruffyunz credo.

Bassist Randy Pratt on bass, pedals and riffs and is best known for his work with The Lizards & Cactus. Singer Ed Terry has sung live with Stevie Wonder, Sister Sledge, John Oates, Sissy Houston, Slash and recorded with John Lennon, Keith Richards, Talking Heads, Simply Red, Little Steven, David Bowie, Rod Stewart, Fleetwood Mac, David Lee Roth, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner! JZ Barrell handles recording, engineering, mixing and arranging…he earns his writing credits. Jesse Berlin is the band’s “go-to-first guitarist” usually and helps set a bedrock with embellishments.

The band’s concept is to use “known” drummers, guitarists and keyboardists as guests on their records. Once the guest guitarist has done his or her thing, Jesse trades solos with them…and he really throws down the gauntlet, as he shreds.

Says Randy, “Hey folks, here’s a first look at a video for a song from our upcoming release Ruffyunz II, reuniting my longtime rhythm section partner, Bobby Rondinelli on drums. We have a groovy list of guests Don Airey (Rainbow, Ozzy and Deep Purple for decades) on smoking Hammond B-3, Dave Maniketti on BADASS guitar, Tracy G. (Dio & WW III) on BRUTAL guitar, Joel Hoekstra from Whitesnake...AND starring in our video, Pat Thrall from the CLASSIC Pat Travers band line up, Hughes Thrall, Asia...and if you’re old AND cool enough to know the band AUTOMATIC MAN...that’s Pat! Please check out ‘Hype in My Head’ and watch for the imminent release of our new album, Ruffyunz II on Hyperspace Records.”

Ruffyunz II will be available for free streaming on hyperspaceracerecords.com.