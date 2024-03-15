RUSH - Henderson Brewing Co. Announces Moving Pictures Ale (2024 Vintage)

Henderson Brewing Co. announces Moving Pictures Ale (2024 Vintage), Spring 2024 Limited Edition, stating: "First brewed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Rush's iconic album Moving Pictures, we're thrilled to bring you a new vintage of the beer inspired by the legendary sounds of that five-time Platinum-selling record."

Tasting Notes:

This Belgian Dark Strong Ale with Riesling Must pours a gorgeous deep, ruby colour with a fine, tan head. The taste is complex, with notes of dark fruit pudding, toffee, dates, cherries, honey, bread crusts and a slight booziness.

This is a pre-order item. To be released in 4-6 weeks.

Note: "While we aren't allowed to sell beer over the border to the US, our pals at Halftime would be happy to take US customer orders here."

Also available via the pre-order link above:

Rush X Henderson - Moving Pictures Sensorik Tumbler (Set of 2)

Moving Pictures is best enjoyed in its own signature glass! This 14oz sensorik tumbler features the Moving Pictures (2024 Vintage) Starman logo on the front, and the Rush X Henderson logo on the back. This limited edition glass comes in a set of two, while quantities last.

Moving Pictures (2024 Vintage) T-Shirt

Commemorate the release of the 2024 Vintage of Moving Pictures Ale! This shirt is available in all sizes and features artwork from the limited edition bottle, inspired by Rush's classic Platinum-selling album!