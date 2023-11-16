RUSH - Henderson Brewing Co. Opens "Henderson Brewing @ YYZ" At Toronto Pearson International Airport; Exclusive Fly By Night Beer And Merch Available

The 28-seat Henderson Brewing @ YYZ is now open in the arrivals area of Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The pre-security location makes it easily accessible to both domestic and international passengers, as well as visitors to the airport.

The bar has been set up to replicate Henderson's Sterling road tap-room with the added feature of original artifacts from Rush’s touring and recording career. Locals can make a quick trip to the airport for exclusive merchandise and takeaway beer only available at YYZ.

Exclusively at Henderson Brewing @ YYZ you'll find Fly By Night beer and merchandise.

Stop by next time you are at Pearson - you can find them just steps away from the escalators leading into the terminal from the Union Pearson Express.

Shop Rush x Henderson here.