Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Performs IRON MAIDEN Classic "The Trooper" (Video)

March 1, 2021, 38 minutes ago

news gamazda iron maiden heavy metal

Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Performs IRON MAIDEN Classic "The Trooper" (Video)

Russian pianist Alexandra Kuznetsova, who goes by the artist name Gamazda, was born in Moscow in a family of musicians. She began to playing piano at the age of 3. In 2014, she  graduated with honors from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory and is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. In 2019 she created her YouTube channel, Gamazda, where she performs her own adaptations of rock / metal hits.

Check out her rendition of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper", complete with her arrangement for the guitar solos.

Check out Gamazda's YouTube channel here. Her work is also available on Spotify.



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

Latest Reviews