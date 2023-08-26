SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Cover Of "If You Only Got A Moustache" From SETH McFARLANE's A Million Ways To Die In The West Movie Soundtrack (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared a new and different cover via his official YouTube channel. He explains below.

Johansson: "This is a mix between the soundtrack version from the epic and absolutely fantastic Seth McFarlane movie, A Million Ways To Die In The West (2014), and the original written by Stephen Foster back in 1864. Thanks to Reginald Pikedevant for the inspiration."

Originally performed by Amick Byram

Johansson, who has become known for his weekly covers of '80s classics, has released a seven song compilation of fan favourites from his catalogue. It is now available on digital platforms.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Africa" (Toto)

"Headless Cross" (Black Sabbath)

"18 And Life" (Skid Row)

"You're The Voice" (John Farnham)

"The Price" (Twisted Sister)

"Alone" (Heart)

"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John)