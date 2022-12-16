SABATON Release "Lady Of The Dark" Animated Story Video

Sabaton have released the new video below, stating: "This is the story of Milunka Savić that inspired our song 'Lady Of The Dark'. Milunka Savić was a Serbian woman who took her brother’s place in the army. Partly disguised as a man, she would eventually be among the most decorated soldiers of WW1!"

In the spirit of Christmas, Sabaton are unveiling their brand new Christmas Truce Popup vinyl to ring in the festive season.

Now available for pre-order, this collectible popup vinyl pays tribute to the band’s track "Christmas Truce", from the album The War To End All Wars. The vinyl features three variations of the song, including the symphonic version, which is featured on The Symphony To End All Wars. It will be officially released on December 23.

Collectors are going to want to get their hands on this special release as the record itself features a camo pattern on Side A and a festive design with a very prominent Sabaton logo on Side B. But the real magic lies in the gatefold packaging. A unique display of a vibrant Christmas Tree surrounded by soldiers of opposing sides standing united pops up when opening the vinyl.

Bassist Pär Sundström commented: “We really hold our song 'Christmas Truce' close to our hearts as it’s a great story. We see arenas shine when we play it at our shows, and it really brings people together. This is a song about peace, and we felt that it needed a special design. We hope our fans enjoy it and that our song Christmas Truce becomes part of the Sabaton live set for a long time to come.”

Explaining the story behind the song, Sundström said: “During the first Christmas of the First World War, unofficial ceasefires were enforced across the Western Front that saw soldiers who should have been mortal enemies unite. The soldiers socialised, played games, sang Christmas carols in unison and even exchanged gifts like any normal group of people would – the only difference was that they were supposed to be fighting each other. It was a short but sweet respite from the horrors and stress that they endured daily on the battlefield. It ended abruptly but meant so much to these men.”

The perfect addition to any Sabaton fan’s collection, the "Christmas Truce" Popup Vinyl can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Christmas Truce"

"Christmas Truce" (Radio Edit)

Side B:

"Christmas Truce" (Symphonic Version)