SABATON - The Art Or War: Full Album Experience; Video

"We released our album The Art Of War on May 30, 2008," begins a message from Sabaton. "Today, we want you to be able to experience the album just as it was meant to be heard. From start to end.

"These days most people listen to a few songs only, and miss a lot of good ones. We now challenge you to break the norm, and take the time to enjoy this album. And perhaps you will learn something new!

"This album is based on the writings of General Sun Tsu, the celebrated military tactician from ancient China. Just as Sun Tzu’s Art of War book has 13 chapters, each dealing with a different aspect of warfare, the album has 13 tracks – each telling of a different historical battle."