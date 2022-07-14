SACRIFICE Announce 2022 Reissues, Confirm September Performance In Halifax, Nova Scotia

Canadian thrash metal veterans, Sacrifice, have announced a new reissue campaign of the band's early albums. This summer, the Ohio-based Shadow Kingdom Records is releasing the original group's first three albums on compact disc and limited edition cassette. This is the first time these albums have been available in North America on these formats since the early nineties.

The three albums in question, Torment In Fire, Forward To Termination and Soldiers of Misfortune, all contain the original, classic lineup of the band: Gus Pynn on drums, Scott Watts on bass, Joe Rico on lead guitar and Rob Urbinati on vocals and guitar. Featuring new liner notes* and updated booklet design by Annick Giroux of Temple of Mystery Records, the albums were prepared for release by Sean Pearson (Shallow North Dakota, Tomb Mold) at Boxcar Sound in Hamilton, Ontario in 2021. Order here.

* 1986's Torment In Fire features new liner notes from Decibel Magazine's Kevin Stewart-Panko

* Forward To Termination (1987) includes a testimonial about the importance of the album by fellow Scarborough rocker Danko Jones. The album was feted by Decibel Magazine and inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2015 by Kevin Stewart-Panko

* Propagandhi bassist Todd Kowalski shares his thoughts about the band's third album, 1990's Soldiers Of Misfortune. His band wrote a song in tribute to Sacrifice, entitled "The Banger's Embrace". It can be found on their 2009 album Supporting Caste. Soldiers of Misfortune was declared one of the 50 Best Toronto Albums Ever by NOW Magazine

Sacrifice is currently in the demo phase for their next album. Plans on that upcoming full-length, their first since 2009's The Ones I Condemn, will be announced in the near future. In the meantime, Sacrifice has confirmed a rare, one-off performance for later this year in Halifax, Nova Scotia (Canada), It will be the band's first show in Nova Scotia in more than 32 years - and will mark only their second show of 2022, following a sold out Vancouver performance in May.

Sacrifice with guests Ritual Warfare, Hero's Last Rite, Novichok

Sunday, September 18

The Marquee Ballroom, 2037 Gottingen Street, Halifax NS

Tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase here.

(Photo - Kieran Palmerston)