SACRIFICE - "World War V" 12" Available In Late Spring; VIP Bundle With CD And Cassette Available

Just before Christmas in 2020, legendary Canadian thrash metal quartet, Sacrifice, began streaming the demo version of a brand new song, "World War V". Shorty after, the band took the rough version of "World War V" offline and replaced it with a new, better mix.

And now, Cursed Blessings Record are set to release "World War V" on 12" vinyl. The release, scheduled to ship in late spring, will also be available in a VIP Bundle, and a Record & Cassette Bundle. The single will be backed with two live tracks recorded at Japan's True Thrash Fest in 2021.

The VIP Bundle will also include a CD and cassette featuring "World War V" and the entire True Thrash Fest live set, plus an exclusive slipmat, Sacrifce pint glass, two types of stickers, two types of posters (preview below), and a square pin/button.

(Photo - Kieran Palmerston)