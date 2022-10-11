SACRO SANCTUS – Sword Of Fierbois Album Out Now Via Metal On Metal Records

The seasoned Maltese musician Albert Bell comes back with his fourth album under the helm of Sacro Sanctus. Sword Of Fierbois, released on September 30 through Metal on Metal Records, is once again a compelling concept album, charting how seminal historical figures (Charlemagne, Charles "The Hammer" Martel and Joan of Arc) secured victory against overwhelming odds with the help of this mythical sword.

The label added: "As before, this blackened heavy/doom metal beast sups voraciously from a searing old school metal brew with strong nods to Venom, Motorhead, early Celtic Frost, mid-era Bathory, Black Sabbath, Root, Sabbat (UK), Saint Vitus and other old metal heroes. This time, Albert invited 24 guests including Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (Venom Inc.), Alan Jones (Pagan Altar), John Gallo (Orodruin), Francesco Sozzi (Dark Quarterer), Marcus Jidell (Avatarium, The Doomsday Kingdom, Candlemass), who also mixed the album, and most of his Forsaken and Nomad Son bandmates to contribute guitar solos, additional vocals and keyboards."

The cover art is a mural by a XIX century French painter Jules Eugène Lenepveu, and the CD layout features much more artwork, besides extensive liner notes and lyrics.

Order digitally on Bandcamp and on CD at the Metal On Metal Records webshop.