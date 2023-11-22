SAFFIRE To Reissue For The Greater Good Album In 2024

Saffire will reissue their For the Greater Good album on February 23, 2024 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

When the reissue of For the Greater Good was greenlighted, Saffire decided to do a remix on the album, something they’ve talked about for a while. Not that the original mix/production was of low quality but, more due to the fact that the original release felt sonically different to what they should have really sounded like, in their opinion.

With this remix, the band could make it sound more like themselves again and also take the opportunity to do add some new, subtle production ingredients that they believe should have had been in the album from the very beginning.

In short, they comment: “We gave the album the facelift it deserved!”

For the Greater Good (Redux) will be released on February 23, 2024 as Digipack CD, Curacao Transparent Vinyl limited to 300 copies worldwide and digital streaming/download format. Preorder roar.gr.

Tracklisting:

“The Great Escape”

“Casters Of The First Stone”

“For The Greater Good”

“Heartless”

“Dandelion’s Shame”

“Shadowland”

“Wake Up The World”

“As Promises Burn”

“Blame It On The Rain”

“Ghost Town”

“This Is Not The End”

For The Greater Good (Redux) lineup:

Victor Olsson – Guitars

Dino Zuzic – Keyboards

Tobias Jansson - Vocals

Magnus Carlsson - Bass

Anton Roos – Drums & Percussion