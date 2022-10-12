SAMMY HAGAR Jams With GRATEFUL DEAD Members BOB WEIR And MICKEY HART In Mill Valley; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, join Sammy Hagar as he heads west to Mill Valley to catch up with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart. Prepare to become a Deadhead as Sammy rocks out in Mickey’s studio and at the Sweetwater Music Hall.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle released their new album, Crazy Times, via UMe on CD/Digital on September 30. It will be issued on vinyl on October 28. Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Beginning Of The End"

"Slow Drain"

"Feed Your Head"

"Pump It Up"

"Be Still"

"You Get What You Pay For"

"Crazy Times"

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Father Time"

"Childhoods End"

"2120" (bonus track)

"Father Time" - Acoustic Demo (bonus track)

"Funky Feng Shui" video:

"Crazy Times" video:

"Pump It Up" video: