SAMMY HAGAR Releases Official Video For Cover Of DAVID BOWIE's "Heroes"

"David Bowie's 'Heroes' is one of my favorite songs ever, and a chance to tip our hat to all those frontline workers on every level from the grocery stores, to the policeman and firefighters, doctors etc. that put their own lives at risk and do their jobs to help others," says Sammy Hagar.

"For us it kind of sums up 2020, the whole year. And to release it so close to David Bowie's birthday (January 8th) just makes it that more special." All proceeds from the song "Heroes" will be donated to food banks nationwide.

Available now from Sammy Hagar & The Circle is Lockdown 2020 - a collection of 11 tracks recorded virtually during the band's popular lockdown sessions which began during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Check out a new video trailer below:

Order the album via all digital platforms here.

Tracklisting:

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)

"Good Enough" (Van Halen)

"Three Little Birds" (Bob Marley)

"Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)

"For What It's Worth" (Buffalo Springfield)

"Keep A-Knockin'" (Little Richard)

"Right Now" (Van Halen)

"Don't Tell Me What Love Can Do" (Van Halen)

"Sympathy For The Human" (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)

"Heroes" (David Bowie)