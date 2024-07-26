SAMMY HAGAR Shares New Video From "The Best Of All Worlds" VAN HALEN Tribute Tour

Sammy Hagar, who kicked off his Best Of All Worlds 2024 tour earlier this month, has shared video from the July 22 show in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Says Hagar: "This is what’s been happening every night on this tour. Having tens of thousands of people singing along to every song goes deep into my heart and soul. These songs, and these people bring something out of this #BOAWB lineup that is magic and unexplainable I simply say #Thankyou #SeeYouTomorrowNight #BestOfAllWorldsTour."

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO.

For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

Tour dates:

July

26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

31 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August

2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre