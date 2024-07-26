SAMMY HAGAR Shares New Video From "The Best Of All Worlds" VAN HALEN Tribute Tour
July 26, 2024, 53 minutes ago
Sammy Hagar, who kicked off his Best Of All Worlds 2024 tour earlier this month, has shared video from the July 22 show in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Says Hagar: "This is what’s been happening every night on this tour. Having tens of thousands of people singing along to every song goes deep into my heart and soul. These songs, and these people bring something out of this #BOAWB lineup that is magic and unexplainable I simply say #Thankyou #SeeYouTomorrowNight #BestOfAllWorldsTour."
Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO.
For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.
Tour dates:
July
26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
31 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August
2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre