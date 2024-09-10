SAMMY HAGAR Shares "The Best Of All Worlds Tour" Recap Video - "I Definitely Want To Do It Again"
September 10, 2024, 41 minutes ago
Sammy Hagar's 28-date "The Best Of All Worlds Tour" concluded on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. Today, Hagar shares the video below, sharing his thoughts on the trek:
Hagar is taking the "The Best Of All Worlds Tour" to Japan this month. Rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Jason Bonham (drums) and Joe Satriani, one of the best guitar players in the world, complete the band.
The Japan tour will commence on September 20 in Nagoya and will conclude on September 23 in Tokyo. Don’t miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their career.
Dates:
September
20 - Nagoya, Japan - Niterra Forest Hall
22 - Osaka, Japan - Dojima River Forum
23 - Tokyo, Japan - Ariake Arena
(Photo - Timothy Morris)